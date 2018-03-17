Services set for Halstead

Services are set for Tripp Halstead, a Jefferson boy who was seriously injured in 2012 after a tree limb fell on him at daycare. Halstead died Thursday, March 15.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, March 18, at 7 p.m. in the Jefferson Civic Center, 65 Kissam Street, Jefferson, with David Silver officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center prior to the Sunday, March 18, service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of choice in Halstead's name.
