Services set for Halstead

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Saturday, March 17. 2018
Services are set for Tripp Halstead, a Jefferson boy who was seriously injured in 2012 after a tree limb fell on him at daycare. Halstead died Thursday, March 15.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, March 18, at 7 p.m. in the Jefferson Civic Center, 65 Kissam Street, Jefferson, with David Silver officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center prior to the Sunday, March 18, service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of choice in Halstead's name.
