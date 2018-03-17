The Apalachee girls and boys soccer teams both defeated Winder-Barrow in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA matches Friday night at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
In the girls game, Sarah Currey and Keiry Bonilla scored two goals a piece and Kaitlin Herrington and Taylor Salvaggio added scores as the Lady Wildcats cruised to a 6-1 win. Apalachee scored two goals in the first eight minutes of the match to take control early and led 3-0 before Winder-Barrow finally broke through late in the first half on a Sophia Kay penalty kick. But Apalachee ripped away any momentum the Lady Bulldoggs might have gained, scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to put it away.
Apalachee is now 7-1-1 overall and 4-1 in region play and will return to action Tuesday at Gainesville at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Bulldoggs are 4-6 and 1-4 and visit Dacula on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
In the boys game, Apalachee held off a late Winder-Barrow push to win 2-1. The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie with just over a minute left in the first half on an Adolfo Landeras goal and extended their lead in the second half on a goal by Corbin Cutter.
The Bulldoggs got on the board with a little more than three minutes remaining when James Faur scored on a free kick, but the Wildcats held on for the victory.
It was a much-needed win for Apalachee, which snapped a five-match losing streak and picked up its first region win. The Wildcats (5-5, 1-4) will travel to undefeated Gainesville on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. start. The Bulldoggs (4-5-1, 1-4) will visit Dacula at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
See more in the March 21 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Soccer: Apalachee girls, boys defeat Winder-Barrow
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry