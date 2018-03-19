Pat Hiland (03-14-18)

DICKINSON, TX - James Pat Hiland, 64, passed away peacefully March 14, 2018.
He was the son of the late Ezra and Gertrude Hiland and was born July 11, 1953, in Maysville, Ga.
Mr. Hiland was a resident of Texas for the past 10 years and was a member of Unity Christian Church in Maysville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Hiland; and his brother, Cecil Hiland.
Mr. Hiland's working years were spent in the trucking industry. During which time he had been a professional over-the-road truck driver. He loved the open highway and enjoyed close friendships with his fellow drivers to whom he was well known as "Shake-Em-Up".
Survivors include five children, Christine Canup, Toccoa, Ga., Timothy Hiland, Lavonia, Ga., Jamie Hiland, Carnesville, Ga., Carlton Lewis, Gainesville, Ga., and Donnie Ray Lewis, nine grandchildren; siblings, Frances Doss, Maysville, Louise Lord, Commerce, Otis Hiland, Maysville, Marilyn Moffett, Dickinson, Texas, Carl Hiland, Adairsville, Ga., and Jeanette Haynes, Jefferson, Ga.; many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and an aunt. Mr. Hiland also leaves behind his pet and constant companion of the past several years, his beloved Dachshund, Tripp.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 22, at Jackson Memorial Park in Commerce, with Ministers Jim Jacobs and Daniel Browning officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
