Ralph Leon Williams (03-14-18)

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA - Ralph Leon Williams, 91, died on March 14, 2018.
He was born in Walton County on July 16, 1926, the son of the late Leonora Conner Williams and James Samson Williams. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Sue H. Williams; and his son, the late Philip Lee Williams.
Survivors include his son and daughter in law, Randy and Beverly Williams, Blue Ridge; sister, Dianna Preston, Flowery Branch; brothers, Irby Williams, Social Circle, ands Bobby Daws, Tampa, Fla.; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on Friday, March 16, Social Circle City Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home, Monroe, was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
