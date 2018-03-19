Tripp Halstead (03-15-18)

JEFFERSON - Tripp Hughes Halstead, 7, entered into rest Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Tripp was born in Lawrenceville, Ga., the son of William Halstead, Jr. and Stacy Hughes Halstead of Jefferson, Georgia. Tripp was one of the Jehovah's Witnesses, a well loved little boy and a founding member of "Team Boom."
Survivors in addition to his parents include maternal grandparents, Larry "BoBo" and Connie "MiMi" Hughes, Jefferson; paternal grandparents, Gary "PaPa" and Diane "NaNa" Taylor, Black Mountain, N.C.; grandfather, William Halstead, Zephyrhills, Fla.; great-grandmothers, Rynn Hughes, Murphy, N.C., and Noreen Humberstone, Weedsport, N.Y.; great-grandfather, Arthur Halstead, Zephyrhills, Fla.; and beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial services were held Sunday, March 18, in the Jefferson Civic Center in Jefferson, with Mr. David Silver officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of choice in Tripp's name.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
