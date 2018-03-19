NICHOLSON - Myrtice Smith Clifton, 84, died Sunday, March 18, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Clifton was born in Nicholson, the daughter of the late, Curtis and Bessie Howington Smith. Mrs. Clifton was retired from Attorney Title Services and was of the Baptist denomination. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Clifton; and grandson, Michael Dean.
Survivors include sons, Keith Dean, Nicholson, and Kevin Dean, Commerce; brother, Charlie Smith, Nicholson; five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 20, at 11 a.m. from Howington Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Stowers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Myrtice Clifton (03-18-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry