Maurine Hix (03-15-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Maurine Nash Hix, 91, went home to be with her Lord on March 15, 2018.
She died peacefully surrounded by her family while in care of Piedmont Athens Regional in Athens.
A native of Madison County, she was the daughter of Euqued and Mabel Nash of Danielsville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sparks Hix; brother, Graham Nash; and sister, Zethel Cumuze. Maurine will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and gentle loving spirit. She was always there for others and devoted to her family. She was a loving Christian mother and homemaker her whole life. She was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include brother, Gary Nash, Danielsville; sons, Steven and Mark Hix, Danielsville; daughter, Renee Hiel (Matt), Jefferson; granddaughters, Emily Adams (Stephen), Alpharetta, and Tori Hiel, Athens; and great-grandson, Alex Adams.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 18, at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Rev. Bill Ricketts officiating. Interment was in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kalen Nash, Kane Nash, Jacob Nash, Ryan Benton, Travis Benton and Stephen Adams.
In honor of Maurine's love for children, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.
