Louise Sexton (03-16-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Mary Louise Scarboro Sexton, 96, passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018, at the Northridge Health and Rehabilitation in Commerce.
Mrs. Sexton was born in Athens, Ga. on February 4, 1922, the daughter of the late Lee R. Scarboro and Bertie Long Scarboro. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Sexton was a longtime member of the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church and church choir. She was a lover of all flowers and enjoyed being outside tending her plants. Over the years, many family and friends were gifted with her embroidery pieces as well. However, her passion was cooking. She loved to cook for family and friends and at local cafes; everyone knew about Mrs. Louise's biscuits and pies. She was preceded in death by her husband, O.B. Sexton; son, Michael Sexton; grandson, Cody Sexton; and sisters, Maelee Smith and Betty Pruitt.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Ronald Sexton, Danielsville, and Phil and Shirley Sexton, Danielsville; daughters and son-in-law, Janice and Larry Fleming, Royston, and Beverly Sexton, Athens; daughter-in-law, Sandra Yarbrough and her husband, Bobby, Danielsville; sister, Juanita S. Gordon, Danielsville; grandchildren, Clark Fleming, Kasie Sexton Brown, Jeremy Sexton, Clayton Sexton, Brandon Sexton, Nathaniel Sexton, Cortney Coile, Bobby Yarbrough, Jr., Catreese Allen and Candice Mahn; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 19, with the Revs. Chad Hill and Richard Huycke officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund at 5601 Highway 29, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Louise Sexton (03-16-18)
