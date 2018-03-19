Jack Holder (03-11-18)

DOUGLASVILLE, GA - Jack Frost Holder, 84, passed away March 11, 2018.
He was born on February 3, 1934, and was raised in Jackson County. He was the son of the late Ernest Holder and Ola Mae Martin Holder. Mr. Holder was preceded in death by children, Sylvia Williams and Ricky Lambert; brothers, Brahman Holder and Baxter Holder; nephews, Jack Hackett, Barry Holder, and Larry Holder.
He served in the United States Army in the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was an active member of Amvets Post 118 of Lithia Springs and a member of the American Legion Post 145 in Douglasville.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sylvia Nix Holder, Douglasville; grandchildren, Sabrina Maier and her husband Tommy, Clayton, N.C., Ashley Williams, Daytona, Fla., and Austin Gibson, Douglasville; sister, Irene Holder Hackett; brothers and sisters-in-law, Albert (Barty) and Dorothy Holder; sister-in-law, Wilma Holder; daughter-in-law, Chris Lambert; and great-grandchildren, Johnny and Wolfgang Maier, Rylie and Joshua Fereber, and Michael Caleb Shumake.
Family and friends were received at Hightower Memorial Chapel on Thursday, March 15, with the funeral following, officiated by the Rev. Josh Agan. Interment was in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
