Rhonda Smith Broadnax, 77, passed away surrounded by her family at her residence on March 17, 2018.
Rhonda was born August 27,1940, the daughter of the late Imogene Williams Smith and Lewis John Smith. She was the widow of Frank Broadnax. Rhonda was a native of Danielsville, Ga.
Rhonda graduated from Madison County High School class of 1958. She completed her nursing degree in 1961 from Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She spent many summers as camp wellness nurse at Brevard School of Music as well as camp nurse to Christian camps and retreats.
Rhonda also received her certification as Nurse Massage Therapist from Atlanta School of Massage in 1992. She was owner and operator of The Healing Touch in Danielsville, where she also distributed Juice Plus. Many of the local residents sought after Rhonda for alternative healthcare options. She was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include children, Mark S. Broadnax and wife Shannon, Winston Salem, N.C., Barry M. Broadnax, Danielsville, and Erica Broadnax and husband Lee Pauly, Spartanburg, S.C.; sister Terry Smith and husband James Tyner, Danielsville; granddaughters, Anna and Kate Broadnax; and step-grandsons, Seth and Austin McDonald.
A receiving of family and friends will be held at the residence of Mrs. Broadnax on Saturday, March 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bridgeway Hospice and National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Rhonda Broadnax (03-17-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry