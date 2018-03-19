'Polly' Kraft (03-17-18)

JEFFERSON - Mary Pauline " Polly" Dotson Kraft, 86, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Mrs. Kraft was born June 9, 1931, in Commerce, the daughter of the late Charlie William and Mary Winnie Moore Dotson. She was a Homemaker but was also well known for her handmade jewelry. She was a member of Walker Baptist Church in Monroe, Ga.
Twice married, she was preceded in death by her late husbands, Howard Smith and Gabriel Kraft; brother, J.W. Dotson; sisters, Bootsie McCreadie and Goldie Speer; and a nephew, Donnie Jones.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Starnes and her husband Mark, Jefferson; granddaughters, Lindsay Starnes, Savannah, Ga. and Eden Starnes, Jefferson; niece, Joy McNeel; nephew, Jim Dotson and his wife Kelly; great-nephews, Cody and Will Dotson, all of Cumming.
The family would like to extend a special heart-filled thank you to the staff at Bentley Senior Living in Jefferson, who through their kindness, friendship and caring attention, made the last eight years of her life enjoyable and full of laughter. Miss Polly was an avid bird lover and spent much of her time busy at Bentley's making earrings. She never met a stranger and was often called upon to show new residents around.
A remembrance service will be held at Bentley Senior Living, 50 Sumner Way, Jefferson, Georgia, on Friday, March 23, at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
