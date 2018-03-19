MAYSVILLE - William Howard Brown, Jr., 57, passed away Friday, March 16, 2018, at his residence.
Born April 10, 1961, in Fort Sill, Okla., Mr. Brown was the son of the late William Howard Brown, Sr. and Helen Derstein Brown. He was a self-employed printer, a history buff, and loved going on cruises and coin-collecting.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his loving wife, Angie McClure Brown, Maysville, Ga.; a son and daughter-in-law, William J. and Angela Brown, Denver, Colo.; daughter and son-in-law, Allaire and Cody Meeks, Maysville; brothers, John Brown, Auburn, and Michael Brown, Suwanee; and three wonderful grandchildren, Andollina, 13, Kaplan, 7, and Cohen, 2.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 20, at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
William Brown Jr. (03-16-18)
