BASEBALL: Red Raiders end non-region schedule on losing streak

Madison County’s baseball team was hot in non-region play before last week, but going into their first region game of the season, the Red Raiders are 7-6 following three-straight losses.
Two of those losses came Friday and Saturday. The Raiders lost to Gainesville 6-5 in nine innings Friday night, and they dropped a game Saturday at Coolray Field to South Paulding 6-5. Both game’s featured big comebacks for Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY AT GAINESVILLE
The Red Raiders were smacked around in the second inning against Gainesville. Josh Cotton started the game and did well in his first time out, but he allowed four runs to score in the second.
Gainesville opened with a single and double to take a 1-0 lead. Cotton walked two of the next three batters to load the bases. An error by Logan Brown at shortstop let another run score. Cotton walked in a third run and Gainesville went up 4-0 with a sacrifice fly to left field.
“If Cotton can get through the first and second inning, he’s virtually unhittable,” said head coach Chad Gillespie. “That’s him. He builds. He starts slow. If Cotton is sharp early, they’re not going to hit off of him. But that’s where he gets in trouble, the first couple of innings.
The comeback attempt didn’t take long to begin. Chris Lukas and Noah McFarlin hit singles with one out to get a pair of runners on base. Then with two outs, Joe Lukas hit a grounder to right field that Chris Lukas scored off of. Josh Colton doubled to deep right field to bring McFarlin home. That cut the lead to 4-2.
Running out of chances and following two strikeouts in the top of the sixth, Madison County put together a three-run rally to take the lead. Chris Lukas singled on a grounder to right field. McFarlin and Brown walked to load the bases, and Joe Lukas walked to bring his brother home for the second time. Cotton then hit a ball to shortstop and a bad throw brought McFarlin and Brown home for the tying and leading runs.
But the Red Raiders were unable to hold on to their 5-4 lead. Holton McGaha took over and struck out two batters after a leadoff single. The base runner stole second and then reached third on an error by catcher Mason McFarlin. The next batter doubled to drive him home to tie the game. McGaha got another strike out to end the inning. But the game went to extra innings tied 5-5.
McGaha was unhittable in the eighth but Jarred Bolton took over in the ninth. He looked great at first by striking out the first batter. But the next singled to center field and the following batter doubled to bring home to game winning run.
“you get better by playing a game like this,” Gillespie said. “It’s tough when you should have won the ball game. We got behind the eight-ball, they put a four-spot on us, we battled back, showed some grit, got up by one. It’s a tough one to swallow, I’m not going to sugar coat it. But we got better. It took their best guy and our best guy. They won because we made mistakes, they didn’t win because they beat us. That’s something that as a coach, it’s really hard to swallow, and it’s hard to understand.”
MADISON COUNTY VS SOUTH PAULDING
Just like Friday, the Red Raiders fell into a deep hole early. South Paulding put up three runs on two hits, a walk and a fielder’s choice in the first inning on Grant Miller. Austin Baddeley took over in the fourth and had a solid inning besides a leadoff single. But an error allowed a fourth run to score. Seth Peck took the mound in the fifth and struggled. He allowed an early run to score. A pair of errors, one by Peck, loaded the bases. Colby Smith took over then and allowed one run on a fielder’s choice. He pitched into a pop fly for the third out to end the bleeding with South Paulding ahead 6-0.
Through the first four innings. Madison County only got two players on base and didn’t have a hit yet. That changed in the bottom of the fifth with a four-run retaliation.
Cotton crushed a ball into right field for a double. Mason McFarlin hit a line drive to center field to bring Cotton home. Smith then earned a walk. Miller singled on a fly ball to left field to drive home courtesy runner Jacob Bray. Courtesy runner Adam Echols scored when the third baseman couldn’t catch the ball from the cut-off man. Miller advanced to third on the throw and ran home when Chris Lukas hit a ball down the first base line.
“They’re going to fight, but if we do that a little bit earlier, we’re not having to come from behind as much,” Gillespie said. “The whole key for us is playing good defense and throwing strikes.
The rally ended when Noah McFarlin laid down an uncalled-for bunt. Lukas advanced to second, but Madison County didn’t want the second out. The next batter hit a pop fly to end the inning.
The Red Raiders shut down South Paulding in the sixth and seventh innings leading to the bottom of the seventh. The first two batters flew out on the first pitch they saw, but Noah McFarlin watched four balls go by to walk to first, giving his team a little bit of life.
Then Brown hit a deep fly ball that would have been a game-tying home run at most high school field’s. but at Coolray Field, it only amounted to a double. McFarlin did cross home plate to cut the lead to 6-5. However, the next batter hit a pop fly on the first pitch and the rally was over.
“Just like last night, you can’t give them stuff. We gift wrapped this one for them” Gillespie said. “It took us a while, we were dead, didn’t wake up until the very end of the ball game. We compete, but when you compete, you have to be smart about it. We just need to keep doing what we’re doing and hopefully it’ll all work out. This is the end of a tough non-region schedule. And we hope we’re prepared enough for what’s to come.
UPCOMMING SCHEDULE
Madison County at St. Pius X, Tuesday. Region opener
Madison County vs. St. Pius X, Wednesday
Madison County vs. St. Pius X, Friday.
