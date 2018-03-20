Arthur Marlow Sr. (03-18-18)

GAINESVILLE - Arthur Dixon Marlow Sr., 82, passed from this life into the presence of our Savior, on Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Mr. Marlow was born in Commerce, the son of the late DeWitt (Dee) Marlow and Frances Parks Marlow. Mr. Marlow was a graduate of the University of Georgia. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where after basic training was assigned to the 769th AC&W Squadron Kirkland Air Force, stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mr. Marlow received his honorable discharge, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant, in 1958. He retired as a salesman, for Liquid Air Corporation for 32 years, and then became Owner/Manager of A.L. Welding Supply, Inc. in Gainesville. He retired after 24 years. Mr. Marlow was a member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting quail, working on the farm at Holly Springs Community and walking in the yard. He loved his family and everyone loved him. Mr. Marlow was preceded in death by his sister, Janet (Marlow) Standridge.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Julie Cordova Marlow; daughter, Catherine Marlow Garrett; son, Arthur Dixon Marlow II and his wife Teresa; grandchildren, Meghan Garrett Rutledge and her husband Brett, Ethan Michael Garrett, Sarah Grace Marlow, Arthur Dixon "Jack" Marlow III; brothers, Terry Dewitt Marlow and his wife Judy, Dennis Harold Marlow and his wife Debbie; sisters, Joanne Marlow, Delene Carol Marlow Shadburn and her husband Frank.
The Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 22, in the Holly Springs United Methodist Church with the Revs. Tom Fish and Johnny Ray officiating. Mr. Marlow will lie in State in the Church from 1 to 2. p.m. The burial will follow in the Holly Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery with Chip Shadburn, Ben Shadburn, Ethan Garrett, Shane Guined, Ned Klugh, Chase Klugh, Jeff Sanders and Jack Marlow honored as pallbearers. The visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 7441 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass,
Georgia 30567.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
