Joe Laster (03-17-18)

Tuesday, March 20. 2018
COMMERCE - Joe Will Laster, 70, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at his residence. Mr. Laster was born in Augusta, the son of the late Farris and Ida Watson Laster. He was a retired painter.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy Smith Laster, Commerce; children, Teresa Loudermilk (Jeremy), Carrollton, Tina Young (Daniel), Ellijay, PJ Laster (Teresa), Ellijay, Josh Smith (Sherry), Nicholson, Amanda Roberts (Adam), Gainesville, Valeria Laster (Rocky), Habersham, Sabrina Allred (Jamie), Maysville, and Brittney Smith, Commerce; brothers, Buddy Laster, Social Circle, Fred Laster and Phil Laster, both of Jesup; sisters, Linda Westberry, Jesup, Donna Anderson, Baxley, Connie Lively, Lexington, Diane McCoy, Jesup, and Judy McCoy, Augusta; 30 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 22, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Karl Mealor and Jeff Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
