Dixon named principal in Colquit Co.

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Tuesday, March 20. 2018
East Jackson Comprehensive High School principal Jamie Dixon has reportedly been selected for a principal job in South Georgia.

The Moultrie Observer announced Monday that Dixon has been named principal of Colquitt County High School.

See the full story at http://www.moultrieobserver.com/news/local_news/school-board-names-new-cchs-principal/article_bf483670-2be1-11e8-9544-07ece17acebf.html
