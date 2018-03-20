East Jackson Comprehensive High School principal Jamie Dixon has reportedly been selected for a principal job in South Georgia.
The Moultrie Observer announced Monday that Dixon has been named principal of Colquitt County High School.
See the full story at http://www.moultrieobserver.com/news/local_news/school-board-names-new-cchs-principal/article_bf483670-2be1-11e8-9544-07ece17acebf.html
Dixon named principal in Colquit Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry