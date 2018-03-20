John Arndt (03-18-18)

HARTWELL, GA - John Lewis Arndt, 88, formerly of Danielsville, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
A native of Mount Holly, N.C., he was the son of the late Everett B. and Nell Danner Arndt. He was a graduate of Mount Holly High School, Gardner-Webb College and North Carolina State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a sergeant in the Army Security Agency, 328th Communication/Reconnaissance Company in Bad Aibling, Germany, from 1952 through 1955, serving as a Morse code interceptor during the Korean War and Cold War years. He worked with Eli Lilly and Company's Elanco Poultry Products Division for 28 years, retiring in 1993. He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Boyd and Dot Arndt.
Mr. Arndt was an avid golfer and was a former member of the Hartwell Golf Club. He also loved to travel, and he formed the reunion group of the 328th Communication/Reconnaissance Company and was president of the group for 30 years. He was a member of John H. Jones Masonic Lodge 348 in Danielsville, Hart County American Legion Post 109 and Jones Chapel United Methodist Church in Madison County, where he served on various church committees.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Frances Dean Arndt; three daughters, Diane Arndt Johnson and her husband, Linton, Elberton, Ga., Deborah Arndt Rogers and her husband, Bill, Hartwell, and Donna Arndt Powell and her husband, Jon, LaGrange, Ga.; six grandchildren, Lint Johnson and his wife, Leslie, Rome, Ga., Alli Johnson, Nashville, Tenn., Deana Rogers, Hartwell, Anna Rogers Nourse and her husband, Andy, Hartwell and until recently of Chelmsford, England, and Wes Powell and Sarah Powell, both of LaGrange; and three great-grandchildren, Emory Lee Johnson, Kennedy Dean Johnson and Andrew John "AJ" Nourse.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, Ga., with the Rev. Richard Huycke officiating. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park, Hartwell. Sons-in-law and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 484 Hawthorne Ave., Athens, GA 30606 or 262 N. McIntosh St., Elberton, GA 30635.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
