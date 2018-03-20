BOYS SOCCER: Red Raiders slaughter Salem at home 8-0

Oh, what fun the Madison County boys’ soccer team is having at the moment. Following a disappointing start to region play, the Red Raiders hosted a pair of non-region opponents in as many weeks and send them both home with blowout loses.
Most recently, they defeated Salem 8-0, and didn’t even use their top attackers Eric Bravo and Francisco Bolanos in the second half. Seven different players scored a goal for Madison County. Cameron Brown was the only player to score twice.
“It shows a lot of variety in our goal scorers,” said head coach Jose Rodriguez. “And it shows a lot of variety in the players that we have who can provide a lot of goals in different areas. They [Salem] are a big team, but what helped us was our learning how to play. It really helps us against teams like this. Instead of moon ball to moon ball, it’s possession and moving the ball.”
Bolanos started the assault nine minutes into the game when he nudged the ball past the keeper who was playing too far away from the goal. Not even two minutes later, Landon Daugherty dribbled into the box and went through two physical defenders to create a one-on-one shot with the keeper. His shot was true making the score 2-0.
Less than four minutes’ past before the Red Raider’s next goal. Bravo got possession of the ball around midfield and outran a defender to the box. He squeaked a shot into the lower left corner of the goal to extend the lead.
At the 28th minute, Xavious Tarpkins headed in a corner kick, and at the 36th minute, Brown scored on a penalty kick after a hand-ball in the box. Madison County went into halftime with a 5-0 lead. All five goals coming from a different player. Bravo, Bolanos and other attackers left the game at halftime to give some playing time to some of the younger players and they Madison County didn’t slow down.
“One of the great things is that this year, we’re only losing three critical players,” Rodriguez said. “So to know that I have players ready to go next year, which would be a phenomenal way to improve the program.”
They wasted no time adding to their lead just five and half minutes into the second half. After a missed opportunity at adding points, Hector Loza redeemed his offense by stealing the ball in the box and scoring from short range. Seven minutes later, a flawless cross by Bryan Pacheco bounced off the head of a horizontal Raul Bolanos for the Red Raider’s seventh goal of the contest. Their eighth goal came with just five minutes on the clock. Brown, with space, kicked the ball 30 yards into the net to extend the lead to 8-0.
“Salem brought a lot of aggressiveness, which is something we’re wanting to improve on. I think they helped us a lot in that area,” Rodriguez said. “it’s a good thing to see the improvements. We’re getting clean sheets, staying composed, winning by big numbers. It just shows the focus that we have which is something I want to integrate into this program.”
