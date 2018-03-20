GIRLS SOCCER: Red Raiders defeat Salem 4-1 with a hat trick by Kinley Phillips

Madison County snapped a five-game losing streak Tuesday night thanks to the shooting of first year varsity player Kinley Phillips. Her hat trick was the difference in a 4-1 victory over Salem in a game riddled by strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
“Conditions were rough, wind and rain was a factor, our corner flags were even blowing over,” said head coach Lee Reno. “But we did not find feet, we played sloppy. We need to get that cleaned up going into Friday. But you always appreciate a win.
Madison County played into the wind in the first half, but they managed to take a 1-0 lead into the break when Stormie Melendez’s shot bounced off the keeper and into the foot of Phillips who struck it into the goal. Her second goal came off a corner kick and on her third goal she received the ball in the corner, juked her way through the box and found a target behind the keeper for her hat trick, which extended the lead to 3-1.
Melendez set the score at 4-1 when she acquired her own ricochet off a keeper. Her second chance was put into the net to put the game away.
