Powers elected to Hoschton City Council

Susan Powers, a retired federal senior executive service with the Department of the Treasury, was elected to the Hoschton City Council Tuesday.
Powers received 75 votes to 47 for Hope Weeks. Powers will replace Scott Butler on the council.
See complete details in the March 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
