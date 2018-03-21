Guy Aliff Jr. (03-19-18)

BUFORD - Guy R. Aliff, Jr., 61, passed away on Monday, March 19, 2018.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Aliff, Buford; son, Greg Aliff and his wife Angela, Suwanee; daughter, Gina Dukes and her husband Jackson, Lawrenceville; daughter, Genny Aliff, Atlanta; parents, Guy R. Aliff, Sr. and Pauline Aliff; and grandchildren, Hudson Aliff, Adalie Aliff, Beckham Aliff.
A memorial service will be held at the Braselton Event Center on Thursday, March 22, at 1 p.m.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, GA 30517 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
