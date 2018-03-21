Another age-restricted community proposed

Another age-restricted neighborhood is being proposed in Braselton, as the active adult community continues to grow in the area.
WePartner Management, LLC, is requesting annexation and rezoning of 2846 Friendship Rd., Buford, for Friendship Village, “an integrated mixed-use, age-restricted adult living community.”
Over 350 residential units are proposed. That includes 177 detached single-family homes; 50 assisted living apartments; 30 memory care apartments; and 120 independent living apartments.
Approximately 38,000 square feet of retail space is also planned.
Some traffic improvements are proposed for the development including a traffic signal and turning lanes.
According to its Development of Regional Impact application, the project could be completed by May 2021.
The project will go before the Braselton Planning Commission at its April meeting.
