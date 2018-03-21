Hwy. 211 re-surfacing coming up

State transportation crews will begin resurfacing a portion of Hwy. 211 in the Braselton area later this year.
The resurfacing project begins June 1 on 5.3 miles of Hwy. 211 starting north of I-85 extending south of Hwy. 53 in Hall County. Roadway shoulder rehabilitation will also be completed.
C.W. Mathews Contracting Co., Inc., is completing the project, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The completion date is expected to be Aug. 31.
