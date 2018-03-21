Citizens push for green space

Residents are urging Braselton leaders to push for more centralized community gathering places near the hospital near Hwy. 211.
Two citizens — Dale Shapiro and Kurt Ward — recently spoke to the Braselton Town Council about the need for more open, green spaces in the Hwy. 211 section of town.
Ward, who previously spoke about the same topic at a council planning session, again raised his concerns during recent conversations about a Starbuck’s drive-thru on Hwy. 211.
He cited many of the town’s guiding plans, which prioritize the need for green spaces and recreational areas.
“That’s what has brought people to Braselton,” he said.
Ward cited the town’s 2010 comprehensive plan, which details the town’s vision of the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton “activity center.”
“This area is envisioned as a compact, walkable, pedestrian-oriented, activity center organized around a central open space…,” the plan reads.
