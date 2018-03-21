Commerce shopping center being rebuilt

CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, March 21. 2018
The strip shopping center, Beck’s on Elm, is being re-built, owner Archie McCook said.
The center was destroyed in a fire.
McCook said he anticipates having two offices available for lease in April or May.
He will build to suit tenants, McCook said, and he anticipates business offices in the center rather than retail businesses.
