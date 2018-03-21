Agri-Cycle cleanup will be costly

Mitigation may be near — and costly — for an abandoned wastewater treatment plant in North Jackson.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) is working on a “pilot study” for pond clean-up at the Agri-Cycle site in Talmo, which has been abandoned for years.
Susan Kibler, project officer with the EPD’s land protection branch, said their team is testing for the “right clean-up methods” for the sludge and fluids on site before disposal.
Cleanup will be a big undertaking as crews deal with the 18 million gallons of wastewater in the waste streams, along with “an unknown quantity of sludge from the wastewater ponds” and 20 abandoned drums.
“Sludge will be dewatered and disposed of in an approved landfill,” the project summary reads. “…Options are still being considered for disposal of the wastewater.”
The state has been working on the project since January 2016 doing field work on the 84-acre site.
The total project could cost $6.6 million.
Kibler stressed there are still a “lot of unknowns” about the scope of the cleanup. She isn’t sure exactly how long the remediation will take, adding the pilot study results will provide more insight.
The clean-up may go full-scale later this year and could take between 2-4 years to complete.
