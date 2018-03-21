The Jackson County area saw the largest boom in new construction last year since the end of the Great Recession.
The county government and its towns issued 864 residential housing permits last year, a huge increase since the depth of the recession in 2011 when the county had only 45 new home permits. That’s according to data compiled by the county planning and GIS departments.
Still, that 864 for 2017 is below the level during the boom of 2005 and 2006 when the county saw 1,243 and 1,226 permits respectively.
The county issued the most housing permits last year with 346, followed by Braselton with 149 and Jefferson at 141. Hoschton issued 83 permits while Pendergrass had 75.
Commerce, which had been flat in housing growth saw an uptick in 2017 with 70 new housing permits issued.
See the full story in the March 21 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Building surges in 2017
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry