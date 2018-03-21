Jones disqualified as BOE candidate

JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, March 21. 2018
Joshua Jones was disqualified as a candidate for the Jackson County Board of Education Tuesday.
The Jackson County Board of Elections voted 2-0 to disqualify Jones because he has not lived in the BOE district for one year preceding the election.
Jones was seeking to run for the Dist. 3 seat on the BOE. The only other candidate to qualify is Robert ‘Beau’ Hollett for the May 22 election.
See full details in the March 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

