A 2-year-old child accidentally shot a 1-year-old sibling Wednesday morning with a handgun located in a bedroom of a Hull residence.
The call to 9-1-1 was received at 9:43 a.m.
According to Madison County Sheriff’s Captain Jimmy Patton. Madison County EMS and sheriff’s officers responded to the Maplewood Lane (Hull) home and EMS transported the 1-year-old to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with what Patton said emergency workers described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso.
The 2-year old was unharmed. Patton said the pair were the only children located in the home at the time of the shooting.
According to 9-1-1 dispatch, all intersections were held open for the ambulance on its route to the hospital.
Patton said sheriff’s office crime scene investigators are continuing to work the scene and will likely be at the scene for several more hours.
