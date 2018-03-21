Baseball: Apalachee’s region opener pushed back

Rain and poor field conditions forced the postponement of Apalachee’s GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener back two days in a row this week.
The Wildcats had originally been scheduled to open up their region slate Monday at Habersham Central in the first of a three-game series. That game was postponed and then postponed again Tuesday. A make-up date had not been scheduled as of press time.
The Wildcats were scheduled to host the Raiders on Wednesday afternoon and then travel back to Habersham on Friday to wrap up the series.
Apalachee (11-2) is in the midst of its best start in program history and is just two wins shy of a single-season school record.
After the Wildcats’ nine-game win streak was snapped March 14 at Oconee County, the Wildcats got back on track Friday with a 14-1, five-inning rout of Central Gwinnett at home on senior night.
Senior Parker Miller had a huge game, going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. He also picked up the win on the mound, pitching four innings and allowing just the one run on one hit while striking out five and walking just one.
After Miller retired the side in order in the top of the first, the Wildcats went right to work, scoring four runs in their half of the inning. Ryan Crocker’s two-run double scored Dawson Matherly and AJ Forbing, and Nate Hodnett and Alecsi Lopez followed with RBI singles.
Apalachee broke it open in the second with six runs — courtesy of RBI singles by Matherly, Miller, Austin Holbrook and Jarrett Wallace, and a sacrifice fly by Joey Salvaggio.
The Wildcats scored their final four runs in the fourth, the big blow coming on a three-run homer by Miller.
