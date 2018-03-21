Softball: BCA sweeps DH over Peachtree Academy

The Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team kept its hot start going Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep at Peachtree Academy, rallying for an 11-9 victory in game one and winning the nightcap 17-0.
The Knights, competing at the varsity level for the first time since 2013, are 4-0 and have now outscored their opponents 73-22 so far.
Trailing 7-6 entering the sixth inning of game one Tuesday, the Knights scored five times in the inning to take control and did all their damage with two outs. After the first two batters grounded out, Lindzie Owen doubled and then stole third and home to tie game.
The Knights got a two-run double from Anna Foil and scored a couple more runs on passed balls later in the frame to go up 11-7. Owen and Hannah Still finished with three hits apiece, while Clancy Borbeau and Olivia Morgan had two-hit games.
BCA resumes play Thursday at Skipstone Academy at 4:30 p.m. and will then open its GICAA league play Monday at home against Covington Academy at 4:30 p.m.
The Knights are playing their home games this season at the Charles W. Maddox Baseball/Softball Complex, on the Winder-Barrow High School softball field.
