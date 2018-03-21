BASEBALL: Panthers complete sweep of East Jackson with five-inning rout

On a cold and windy night, Jackson County didn’t keep fans at Panther Park out in the elements too long.
On the strength of a 10-run third inning, the Panthers (6-10, 4-2) beat rival East Jackson 14-0 Tuesday in five innings at home to earn a three-game sweep of the Eagles.
“I think our confidence continues to grow as we keep playing,” said Jackson County coach Jonathan Gastley, whose Panthers beat East Jackson 3-1 and 12-1 in a Friday doubleheader. “We did a good job of putting the bat on the ball and making contact. We got some timely hits tonight. I felt we did a really good job at the plate, so I was definitely proud of that.”
Paul Foley threw an abbreviated shutout, working five frames and allowing six hits and no walks while striking out five batters. He also pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the second inning.
“He did well,” Gastley said, “especially when he pitched out of that jam there in the second with the bases loaded, and they didn’t score a run, so I was very proud of that.”
Foley helped out his own cause, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Foley drove in all three of those runs during the third inning in two separate at bats as the Panthers brought 15 batters to the plate.
Others with big nights at the plate were Grey Akins, who finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Walker Fryer, who went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Logan Stockton, Spencer Starkweather, Tanner Crump, Zac Saine and Reed Drake each drove home one run. The Panthers finished with 12 hits.
Originally slated as a home game for East Jackson, the contest was moved to Jackson County due to unplayable field conditions at East Jackson due to recent storms.
The Panthers played as the visiting team and loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first inning and pushed four runs across the plate. The inning included an RBI single from Akins, a sacrifice fly RBI from Saine and two double steals that resulted in runs.
“It was a snowball effect from the first inning on,” East Jackson coach Tedd Sims said. “They took advantage of our mistakes, and we didn’t take advantage of their mistakes. I’m proud of the guys on my team that did give me all their heart and effort. We had some bang-bang plays at the end of the game. That just shows me they’re getting down the line, and they’re not playing against the scoreboard.”
East Jackson (9-10, 1-5) threatened in the second inning, loading the bases with no outs, but came up empty.
Foley struck out Jacob Maxwell, and Josh Compton was tagged out at home on a failed squeeze play. Foley forced a fly out to centerfield to end the inning.
The Panthers turned the game into a rout in the third inning, scoring the first seven runs of the inning before the Eagles recorded an out. Foley, Fryer, Drake, Starkweather and Akins all had RBI singles during their first trip to the plate in the third inning. Foley delivered a two-run single during his second at-bat in the inning, and Fryer followed with a two-strike, two-out, RBI single. The Panthers also plated two runs off errors during the breakout inning.
“Coach (Jonathan) Gastley does a good job,” Sims said. “He just applies pressure to you, so I tip my hat to them. I wish them luck the rest of the year. And we’ve just got to get back to work.”
Jackson County chased East Jackson starter Josh Compton from the ball game during the third inning. Compton started in place of Luke Hadden, who had been sidelined with a high-ankle sprain and strained meniscus. He wasn’t cleared to play until Tuesday afternoon.
“(Compton) threw strikes; he did a good job,” Sims said. “Like I said, it was just a culmination of a lot of things.”
Both teams move on to host region doubleheaders Friday.
The Eagles will look to snap a five-game losing streak as it welcomes Hart County (4-9, 1-4) for two games Friday starting at 5 p.m.
“We’ve got Hart County on Friday; it will be Youth Night,” Sims said. “So hopefully, we’ll have a good crowd, and hopefully we can put a good product on the field.”
Jackson County will host Franklin County (7-7, 3-2) for a twin bill starting at 5 p.m.
“I think we have some confidence going into Friday,” Gastley said. “It’s definitely going to be a big series for us because there’s a lot riding on that, and we’ve just got to come ready to play. They’re going to have a quality team and have some good arms.”
