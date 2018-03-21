BASEBALL: Dragons get stellar start from Hickox to win region opener

Wednesday, March 21. 2018
Jefferson starting pitcher Patrick Hickox threw a complete game, surrendering just one run and five hits, as the Dragons took down North Oconee 2-1 on the region in their region opener Tuesday night.
Hickox outdueled Titan star Kumar Rocker, who threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out 13 batters. He allowed three hits and two runs (one earned).
Jefferson’s Sammy Elegreet went 2-for-3. Lane Watkins (1-for-2) had the Dragons’ only other hit.
