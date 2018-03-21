The Jackson County girls’ soccer team continued its march through Region 8-AAA, beating Franklin County 10-0 at home Tuesday to improve to 8-0 in region play.
“We are just trying to stay focused on improving each game,” coach Matt Maier said. “The girls can sense that the region title is in their grasp.”
Lindsey Fowler scored three more goals, upping her team-leading total to 24, while Serenity Castillo scored three goals as well. Reagan Bewley added two goals. Melissa Ventura and Olivia Axelberg also scored a goal each.
The game ended with 24 minutes left when Axelberg scored to put Jackson County up 10-0, bringing the mercy rule into effect.
The Panthers (10-2), who have won 18 consecutive region games dating back to last year, will face rival East Jackson on the road Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Jackson County could clinch the region title with a win over the Eagles, though the victory would have to meet certain criteria. If the Panthers surrender two or less goals and maintain a plus-3 goal differential against East Jackson, they will clinch the region title.
GIRLS' SOCCER: JCCHS girls improve to 8-0 in region play
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry