After dominating Putnam County on the road on Tuesday, the Banks County Lady Leopard tennis squad secured home-court advantage for the Region 8-AA tournament, which takes place April 11.
The Lady Leopards record is 11-1.
The Leopard tennis team finished second in the region. They will travel to Elbert County for the region tournament.
"Before the season started, my goal was to host both the boys and girls on our new set of courts," head coach Jim McKinney said. "Things don't always work out as planned as the new courts didn't get finished in time.
"I'm disappointed the boys didn't win a match we could have to host the boys (tournament). That being said, I'm extremely proud of the girls and all they have done. I don't think they quite realize their accomplishment thus far. I hope it sinks in soon. If we play as we can, both teams should bring home the biggest trophy."
Both teams swept Putnam County, 5-0, on Tuesday.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Tennis: Lady Leopards clinch home-court advantage for region tournament
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry