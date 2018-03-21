BOYS' SOCCER: Scores from Ventura, Voltner lift Panthers to win

Jose Ventura and Vinny Voltner each scored second-half goals in Jackson County’s 2-0 home victory over Franklin County Tuesday.
The win avenged a Feb. 16 loss to the Lions in PKs.
Jackson County (6-5) improved to 6-2 in Region 8-AAA play with the victory. The Panthers will travel to rival East Jackson Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
