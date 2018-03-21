BOYS' SOCCER: Scores from Ventura, Voltner lift Panthers to win

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 21. 2018
Jose Ventura and Vinny Voltner each scored second-half goals in Jackson County’s 2-0 home victory over Franklin County Tuesday.
The win avenged a Feb. 16 loss to the Lions in PKs.
Jackson County (6-5) improved to 6-2 in Region 8-AAA play with the victory. The Panthers will travel to rival East Jackson Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.