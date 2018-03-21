GIRLS' SOCCER: Eagles fall short to Morgan County

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 21. 2018
Tied 1-1 at halftime vs. Morgan County last Friday, the East Jackson Lady Eagle soccer team looked to be in prime position to pick up its second Region 8-AAA win of the 2018 season.
Unlike the first half, though, even shots on goal came few and far between in the second half. For Morgan County, the opportunities seem to come more readily. When they did have the opportunities, they made the most of them.
Morgan County defeated the Lady Eagles 3-1. The Lady Eagles were 1-3 in region play heading into Tuesday’s match with Monroe Area. Results weren’t known before press time.
“I felt that we could have taken Morgan.,” head coach Ruth Wilson said.
“Unfortunately, injuries plagued us the second half. Most of the injuries were sustained by offensive players. There was about 20 minutes where we just couldn’t make anything happen offensively or defensively.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.