The Jefferson boys’ soccer team saw a seven-game unbeaten streak end with a 3-2 region loss at Oconee County Friday.
This was the team’s first loss since Feb. 9.
Lucas Carreno and Brandon Smith both scored for the Dragons (7-2-1, 1-1). Luis Mendoza and Cam Smith each had assists.
All three of Oconee County’s goals came on set pieces.
“Overall, this was a really good performance by the varsity team,” Jefferson coach Casey Colquitt said. “From the field of play, we outscored Oconee 2-0. However, we struggled to clear the ball out of the back and gave up three set-piece goals. The varsity team is strong mentally and physically, so we will bounce back to give our upcoming region opponents great competition.”
Jefferson will take on region foe and ninth-ranked St. Pius X Friday at home at 7:30 p.m. and North Oconee on March 28 at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS' SOCCER: Dragons’ unbeaten streak snapped Fri.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry