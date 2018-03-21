GIRLS' SOCCER: JHS girls remain perfect in region

With some crucial region games on the horizon, the Jefferson girls’ soccer team moved to 2-0 in region play with a 2-0 win over Oconee County Friday.
Liz Quilliams scored off an assist from Caitlin Schroeder in the 64th minute. Then Schroeder’s goal came in the 69th minute off a cross from Sarah Lamar followed by a touch from Quilliams.
Goal keeper Sophia Lamar recorded a clean sheet with three saves.
“I attribute (the win to an) all-out team effort, mainly the second half of play, to this key region win,” coach Molly McCarty said. “But Sophia had key saves. Our backline communicated very well with Sophia considering we had to make some adjustments due to injury in the first half.”
