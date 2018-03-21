It was another business-like win, and the Jackson County girls plan to treat their remaining games as such.
The region-leading Panthers (9-2, 7-0) dominated Hart County 7-0 at home Friday to move to 7-0 in region play. Jackson County has won its last 17 region games dating back to last season.
“We are taking a business-like approach to these next few games — working on our rotations, movement and passing,” coach Matt Maier said.
In the victory over Hart County, Serenity Castillo recorded a hat trick with Lindsey Fowler, Kayley Medrano, Ivy Bell and Reagan Bewley each scoring one goal. Fowler leads the team with 21 goals. Bell ranks second with 15.
GIRLS' SOCCER: Region-title seeking Panthers dispose of another 8-AAA foe
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry