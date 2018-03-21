BOYS' SOCCER: Ventura scores three goals in JCCHS boys’ region victory

Jackson County’s Jose Ventura concluded a big week with a prolific performance Friday.
Ventura scored all three goals in the Panthers’ 3-1 victory over Hart County as Jackson County continues to jockey for region positioning. The freshman scored five goals during the week.
The Panthers at 5-2 ranked behind Morgan County (5-0) and Franklin County (4-1) as of Monday.
I’m very pleased with the win,” coach Tammi Gowen said. “The guys were able to execute some things they have worked on in practice. Saw some good things and things that need to be polished a bit.”
