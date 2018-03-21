Playing in a professional stadium, both Jefferson and Flowery Branch elevated their games, but Flowery Branch left the park with the win.
The Dragons lost 2-1 Friday at the Rome Braves’ State Mutual Stadium on a two-out walk-off double from the Falcons’ Grand Lackey.
“It was a great game if you didn’t care about the outcome — just a good one to watch,” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said. “Very good defense on both sides. Pitching was awesome. It was fun until the very end for us.”
The night featured a pitchers’ dual between Jefferson’s Lane Watkins and Flowery Branch’s Zander Sechrist.
Watkins shut out the Falcons for 6 2/3 innings before surrendering Lackey’s game-winning double. The junior allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out nine. Watkins threw just 66 pitches through the first six innings.
“He just shut them down,” Knight said.
The coach said that Watkins “threw the ball as good as anybody had the whole year.”
“He threw the ball extremely well, and we kind of needed that … we’re trying to figure out our pitching going into region, and that gives us a good idea about who can do what and him being able to help out in some way,” Knight said.
For the rest of this story, see the March 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Jefferson edged in final inning at Rome Braves’ stadium
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry