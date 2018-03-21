The Jefferson boys’ track and field team continues to take care of early-season business with late-season goals in mind.
The Dragons won for the second time in the last three weekends, tallying 128 points Saturday to place first in the Greater Atlanta Christian Invitational.
Jefferson coach Brady Sigler said he wants to continue to improve the team’s major point-producing events but also improve those areas that aren’t yielding many points right now.
“My main focus now, besides getting our guys that you know about better, is trying to get some people who people don’t know about where they can score, too,” Sigler said.
In Saturday’s win, Jefferson edged second-place Cedar Grove, last year’s Class AAA champion, by 25.5 points in the 11-team event, which included Buford, Gainesville and the host GAC Spartans.
University of Georgia commit Clay Pender led the effort, sweeping the 400 and 800-meter races to pick up 20 points for the Dragons.
Pender, last year’s runner-up in the Class AAAA 800 meters, covered the quarter mile in 50.43.
