Panthers’ night: JCCHS earns 3-1, 12-1 wins against rival East Jackson

Wednesday, March 21. 2018
Jackson County won two very different games but it still added up to a doubleheader sweep of its main rivals. 
The Panthers edged East Jackson 3-1 in the opener Friday and followed with a 12-1 rout in the nightcap in taking two from their cross-county foes. 
“I felt like we made some really good plays defensively and we had some kids step up,” Jackson County coach Jon Gastley said. “We had some timely hits and had two really good pitching performances. So overall, I think we played well.”
Walker Fryer posted his third straight-victory, stymying the Eagles with a complete-game one hitter with nine strikeouts in Game 1. Fryer was also 2-for-3 at the plate. 
Zac Saine’s RBI double put Jackson County on the board in the second inning in Game 1. Logan Stockton drew a bases-loaded walk two innings later to increase the Panther lead to 2-0. Paul Foley added an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to push Jackson County’s lead out to 3-0. 
East Jackson plated its lone run with a sacrifice fly from Josh Compton in the sixth inning.
In Game 2, Jackson County scored 12 runs off only five hits in a game that ended in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. The Panthers built a 5-1 lead after two innings and then broke the game open with seven third-inning runs.  
For the rest of this story, see the March 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
