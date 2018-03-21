TENNIS: Jackson Co. teams down Class AAAAAAA opponent at tournament

Both Jackson County tennis teams added a quality non-region win away from home to their résumés.
The boys’ and girls’ squads each recorded victories over Class AAAAAAA Newman Friday in a tournament in Marietta. The teams will both face Blessed Trinity in the semifinal round, which was been postponed to this Friday due to weather conditions this past Saturday.
The Jackson County boys (9-1, 6-0) cruised to a 5-0 win, winning each match convincingly.
“Before the match began, some of their players expected to best us because we’re a (Class) AAA school, but we win easily at every single position to set up a match with Blessed Trinity,” coach Wayne Brooks said.
The Jackson County girls (6-4, 4-2) won 3-2, with the doubles teams of Jordan Scott and Keller Hayes and Tori Fortune and Kacie Holycross dispatching their opponents with ease in straight set victories.
In singles, Aspen Reeves earned Jackson County’s lone singles victory, winning at two singles to help Jackson County advance in the winners’ bracket.
