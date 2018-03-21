BOYS' TENNIS: Jefferson clinches share of regular season region tennis title

A dominating road victory over Stephens County moved the Jefferson boys’ tennis team a step closer to locking up the No. 1 seed at the region tournament in April.
The Dragons (11-2, 4-0) blanked the Indians 5-0 Thursday, clinching a share of the regular season 8-AAAA title.
Marcus Berninger picked up a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles, Blake Lathrop recorded a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles and Cody Bare won at No. 3 singles 6-4, 7-5. In doubles action, Caden Mantooth and Cooper Kework won at line one, 6-3, 6-0. Caleb Wells and Del Jakins won at line two 6-0, 6-2.
Jefferson faced a big region matchup at home with St. Pius X this past Tuesday, but results weren’t available at press time. That game concluded the Dragons’ regular season region schedule.
For more on this story, see the March 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
