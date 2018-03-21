BASEBALL: Tigers riding four-game win streak

After watching a 2-0 lead slip away in the first region game of the season, the Commerce Tiger baseball team showed that if any region opponents are going to put them away, they’re going to have to connect more with a knockout punch, not just jabs.
The Tigers trailed 4-2 in the top of the fifth inning at Lakeview Academy last Friday but rallied with a run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to win their first Region 8-A game of the season 5-4. Lakeview scored all four runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead.
“It was a game where we had to scrap on the road and find a way to win,” head coach Steve Cotrell said. “There will be days like that on the road.
“I thought we kept our composure and played (from the) first pitch to last pitch. We will see how we continue to grow as a group.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

