Track: BC looks to keep improving as the region meet looms

Wednesday, March 21. 2018
The Banks County High School track and field team (boys and girls) competed in its third event in eight days yesterday at Habersham Central.

The girls finished first, while the boys finished second.
First-place finishers included: Allison Smith (800, 1,600-meter runs), Emily Adams (400-meter heat), Kennedy Smith (400-meter heat), Kadajha Beasley (100-meter heat), Jenna Reeves (long jump, 200-meter heat), the 4x100 really team (girls), 4x400 relay team (girls), Wes Ledford (800-meter run and triple jump), Jackson Ramey (discus throw), Jace Bennett (200-meter heat), Jacob Lehotsky (300-meter hurdles), AJ Davidson (400-meter heat) and Terrance Walker (400-meter heat).
