Baseball: Leopards topple Rabun Co., now on 3-game region winning streak

The Banks County Leopard baseball seems to have found their stride in the middle of Region 8-AA play, with the latest example coming Tuesday on the road at Rabun County.
Behind a strong pitching performance from CJ Thomas - six strikeouts and no runs given up - the Leopards down the Wildcats 11-0. It was the third straight region win for the Leopards as well. They swept Putnam County last Friday. The Leopards have scored 34 runs in the last three games.
Braxton Simpson led the Leopards' bats Tuesday night, recording three hits including a two-run home run. Ty Burchett, Dylan Greenway, Grant Rylee and Parker Hobson all had two hits apiece. The Leopards totaled 15 hits for the game.
"It was nice to see us come out of the gate and take pressure off ourselves and score runs early," head coach Peyton Hart said. The Leopards had five runs in the opening three innings.
"We knew it would be a tough test going up to Rabun and playing," Hart said. "I thought our guys did a good job getting ready to play and being ready to play."
Hart hopes the team has found its stride during region play, but they're staying focused on themselves to get better.
"We've got a tough stretch coming up with some well-coached teams and some talented teams, so we're excited about the challenge," Hart added. "We know there's a lot of work still to be done."
