SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Holloway shoots 79 at Athens tourney

Jefferson boys
•JEFFERSON 173, COMMERCE 195 (THURSDAY): In their first nine-hole match of the year, the Dragons downed rival Commerce by 22 strokes, led by Douglas Holloway’s even-par round of 36. Blake Thompson shot a 44, followed by Noah Mulvey (46) and Jack Kelly (47). “Douglas played great golf under some very tough conditions,” Jefferson coach Matt Sims said. “He has worked really hard on his game and it showed (Thursday).”
Commerce’s Jeremy Davis shot 42 and Josh Campbell shot 44.
•HOLLOWAY LEADS JEFFERSON BOYS AT ATHENS TOURNEY (SATURDAY): Douglas Holloway fired a 79 at the Athens Area Classic to lead the Dragons in a tournament played at the University of Georgia Golf Course. Blake Thompson added an 83. Jack Kelly and Grayson Sorrells both finished with rounds of 98. Freshman Micah Webb, playing in his first stroke play tournament, shot a 104. Jefferson finished with a team total of 358 to place in the bottom half of the standings. The Dragons’ score marked a four-stroke improvement over its previous 18-hole match.
“But there is still work to be done to get our score to 340 or less at area in order to qualify for state,” coach Matt Sims said.
Jefferson girls
•COMMERCE 138, JEFFERSON 142 (THURSDAY): Caroline Martin posted a round of 41, but Jefferson lost by four strokes to their cross-county rivals. Mikayla Simonton shot a 49, and Taylor Sorrow rounded out the scoring with a 52. “Our girls played good as well, they just came up a little short,” Dragon coach Matt Sims said. “Commerce has some good players this year and they played great.”
•JEFFERSON GIRLS PLACE FOURTH AT LADY TITAN CLASSIC (SATURDAY): Caroline Martin fired an 84 and finished fourth to lead the Dragons to a fourth-place finish at the Lady Titan Classic at Lane Creek. Jefferson finished with an aggregate score of 286. Mikayla Simonton added a round of 98, finishing 16th. Kayli McDaniel rounded out the scoring with a 104.
